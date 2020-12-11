Matrox Ships VERO ST 2110 Signal Generator, Diagnostic Tool

MONTREAL—Matrox announced it has begun shipping the Matrox VERO ST 2110 signal generator and diagnostic appliance for SMPTE ST 2110-networked environments.

An all-in-one appliance, VERO combines a fully adjustable pattern generator and signal diagnostics, integrating EBU LIST into a single tool, which allows broadcasters, system integrators and manufacturers of ST 2110 devices and environments to validate ST 2110 equipment for compliance before deployment, the company said.

Matrox VERO ensures that any new device added to an ST 2110 network will act as a “good network citizen” and work seamlessly with other ST 2110 devices, maintaining broadcast operations when connected to an on-air production environment. When an issue arises, the Matrox VERO can help diagnose the source of the problem.

Key features include:

ST 2110 reference sender, which offers an adjustable ST 2110 reference sender allowing users to test receiver compliance and resilience in ideal to worst-case scenarios.

PCAP recording, which captures a perfect replica of network traffic, including UHD video flows, in a PCAP file for ST 2110 diagnosis.

EBU LIST pre-installed with the European Broadcasting Union Live IP Software Toolkit (EBU LIST) diagnostic tool for user convenience and access.

HD/Full HD/UHD capable with two independent output channels, each able to generate one video, up to four audio and one ancillary data flows. Each of the two channels can also be dedicated to independent video resolutions and frame rates—up to UHD at 60 fps.

Intuitive web-based interface.

“Testing is key to interoperability, and Matrox VERO plays an essential role in ensuring any new ST 2110 device introduced to [an] ST 2110 infrastructures accurately meets SMPTE standards and industry norms,” said Francesco Scartozzi, vice president of sales and business development.