Magewell Announces Multi-Device Management Software

NANJING, China—Magewell this week announced Magewell Cloud, multi-device management software that provides centralized configuration and control of multiple Magewell IP encoders and decoders as well as stream management features, such as protocol conversion and SRT gateway functionality.

“While Magewell streaming and IP conversion solutions all have their own intuitive user interfaces, customers with multiple Magewell devices or systems integrators supporting Magewell solutions across several end-user installations may wish to manage them all remotely from a single dashboard,” said James Liu, Magewell vice president of engineering.

Magewell Cloud is currently undergoing beta testing, and the company is targeting later in the third quarter of the year for its release, Magewell said.

The free software offers integrators, administrators and IT staff easy configuration and management of multiple Magewell IP devices “across any number of sites through an intuitive, browser-based interface while also providing workflow-simplifying stream management functions,” said Liu.

Magewell Cloud supports remote management of all current Magewell streaming and IP conversion hardware solutions, including the Ultra Stream family of live streaming and recording appliances, the Ultra Encode series of live media encoders and Pro Convert encoders and decoders, the company said.

Once registered to the Magewell Cloud, users can remotely configure device settings, monitor device status and trigger operational functions. Administrators can also group devices together and assign permissions for different devices or groups, it said.

Magewell Cloud simplifies one-to-many or many-to-many streaming with the Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) protocol by serving as an SRT gateway. SRT-capable Magewell devices and third-party SRT products can connect to Magewell Cloud rather than directly to each other, the company said.

This eliminates the need to allocate public, static IP addresses for each SRT device, as only the Magewell Cloud software installation needs to be accessible over the internet to enable SRT streaming between multiple endpoints, it said.

Many legacy encoders and decoders do not directly support SRT. However Magewell Cloud can convert streams bi-directionally between RTMP and SRT, allowing users to take advantage of the robust nature of SRT within their workflows while delivering broader compatibility, the company said.

Magewell Cloud is delivered as a Docker container, enabling deployment on Windows, Linux, and MacOS computing platforms with minimal configuration requirements. Users can run Magewell Cloud on their own private server or public cloud infrastructure, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Microsoft Azure, it said.

Those interested in beta testing the software should submit a request to the company.