EVS handles production for Cannes Film Festival

The Xedio Flash all-in-one news production package announced at the 2011 NAB Show by Belgian production system vendor EVS has been selected by KM productions to cover the Cannes Film Festival on its dedicated channel TV Festival de Cannes.

KM, the production company behind TV Festival de Cannes and the official channel of the film festival, will broadcast the opening and closing ceremonies as well as shoot and produce press conferences, celebrity interviews and the red carpet walk. In addition to the 24-hour program feed, KM is providing all key sequences to worldwide broadcast and media communities.



Xedio Flash includes a plug-and-play tool kit for multiple fast-turnaround production operations, with a complete newsroom setup in a single package. For the workflow of TV Festival de Cannes, the news production package will be combined with an XT[2] server, controlled by IPDirector for the 24/7 on-air channel playout. All feeds and material recorded on one of Xedio Flash’s two ingest channels will be immediately available in central storage. The production will use five Xedio browsing stations to manage previews and rough-cut editing operations before clips are transferred to one of several Avid stations for final editing. All recorded media is wrapped in an Avid-compatible format to facilitate the media exchange process.