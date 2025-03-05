Evergent Expands Monetization Platform with New AI Tools at 2025 NAB Show

SUNNYVALE, Calif.—At the 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 6-9, Evergent will launch an expanded range of monetization technologies and value-generating AI tools to fuel revenue transformation for streaming, direct-to-consumer sports and pay-TV companies.

New solutions on display power the company’s most comprehensive and seamlessly integrated monetization platform to date, with extensive subscriber acquisition, data-driven customer engagement and payment innovations. Redefining the role of billing and subscription management, Evergent’s latest offering enables streaming services to transform cumbersome back-office systems into value-enabling, end-to-end solutions that go beyond billing to orchestrate and monetize the entire subscriber lifecycle journey, the company said.

Global streaming subscription growth, market consolidation and business model diversification mean media companies need more dynamic, intelligent subscriber engagement and monetization tools to build, retain and grow their audiences. Evergent says its latest technologies offer unprecedented flexibility and performance, transforming revenue generation and global service expansion for media companies and digital subscription businesses.

Evergent says it has onboarded over 920 million subscribers across 180+ countries, unlocking unmatched insight into the global trends powering the media and entertainment subscription economy. Its customers include the NBA, Sky, Sony Pictures, FOX, HBO and Astro.

Key company innovation being showcased at the 2025 NAB Show includes:

New AI-powered revenue and retention tools including cancel deflection technology, dynamic pricing models for live events, promotion targeting and churn prediction algorithms with 97% accuracy, leveraged by some of North America's largest sports streaming providers and one of the world's leading multi-sport streaming services, as well as one of Japan's largest gaming platforms.

Dynamic bundling and aggregation capabilities, including multi-regional deployments, advanced partner management, and tools to reduce time to market and fuel revenues through new partner services.

Data-driven customer acquisition and engagement tools to captivate new global audiences, drive renewals, and boost retention through automated, behavior-based campaigns.

Comprehensive global payment enhancements to simplify every transaction, offering better rates and support for diverse payment systems while eliminating revenue gaps and optimizing growth.

Evergent will be in Booth W2375 in the West Hall of the LVCC.