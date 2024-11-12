Blackmagic Releases DaVinci Resolve 19.1 and Fusion Studio 19.1

Today Blackmagic Design released DaVinci Resolve 19.1, which the company said includes a range of features and improvements that will give users more control and significantly speed up their multicam, audio and visual-effects workflows.

DaVinci Resolve 19.1 is available now as a free download and you can find the full details on the updates here.

Additionally, Blackmagic Design also released Fusion Studio 19.1, which adds new Fusion effects including generators so users can quickly create backgrounds such as stage curtains, a star field and gradient or radial lines. There are also new title templates to make it easy to add more interesting titles to the user’s work, including those with a glass effect, rainbow style or gradient outline. In addition, Fusion media inputs will now honor upper- or lower-field dominance for interlaced footage. This means the effects users apply will display and render correctly based on the original scan pattern.

A new tool in Fusion lets users export USD assets and scenes from compositions, including all geometry, lighting and cameras, speeding up postproduction visual-effect workflow. This update also includes support for USD 24.08 with improved MaterialX performance and polygon and B-spline viewer toolbar controls.

Fusion Studio 19.1 update is available now as a free download here.