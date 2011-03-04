Avid Media Composer, NewsCutter support AJA Video Io Express
AJA Video Systems has announced support for Io Express in Avid Media Composer 5.5 and Avid NewsCutter 9.5.
AJA Io Express delivers a portable video I/O solution offering HD/SD capture, monitoring and output in Avid Media Composer 5.5.
Key features of Avid Media Composer 5.5 with AJA Io Express include:
- HD/SD-SDI input/output;
- HDMI v1.3a input/output with deep color support at 30 bits per pixel;
- HD/SD component video output;
- 10-bit HD-to-SD hardware downconversion;
- RS-422 support, two-channel RCA audio output;
- ExpressCard-34 and PCIe interfaces available for laptop or desktop use; and
- Small, portable design including standard four-pin XLR power connector.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox