Auralex introduces new ProMAX panels

Auralex Acoustics new ProMAX panels are designed as a portable, lightweight and highly effective absorption treatment for run-and-gun recording situations such as studio rentals, live events, temporary recording applications and locations where mounting acoustical treatments to the wall are not possible or ideal.

The flexible absorption panels are simple to set up and transport, and are easily assembled and disassembled for convenient storage. Their lightweight and flexible design makes them ideal portable absorbers as they can be moved easily and positioned to reduce audible reflections in any recording or listening environment.

Auralex ProMAX Panels can also be grouped together to form a portable vocal booth on the fly and can be positioned around a drum kit to “tune” room sounds in recordings. Able to be extended up to 8ft high, the panels feature an adjustable contour for precision positioning.