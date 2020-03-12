Rise Expands Globally to Support Women in Broadcasting

LONDON—With its mission to support gender diversity in the broadcast technology sector, Rise has announced that it will be pursuing that goal on a global scale. The U.K.-based organization is launching operations in both North America and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions.

Serena Harris, North American sales director at Annex Pro, has been tapped to run Rise North America. Nancy Diaz Curiel, managing director of Digigram Asia, will lead Rise APAC.

“What Rise is doing for women in the industry is extraordinary and I want to open those same opportunities to women here (North America),” Harris said. “I am very much looking forward to building on the momentum of Rise’s success to help even more women realize their potential and growth within our industry.”

In addition, Rise has announced the appointment of four new board members: Andy Beale, chief engineer at BT Sport; Lisa Lavender, operations director of The British Arrow; Joanna Cosgrove, director at Moore Kingston Smith LLP; and Tanya Rai, key account manager at Sundog Media Toolkit. The quartet’s addition will help the organization continue to grow both its Rise and the new Rise Up program, a school outreach initiative to inspire and educate children about broadcast technology.