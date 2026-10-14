USSI Global Elevates Amanda Flynn to Chief Operations Officer

MELBOURNE, Fla.—USSI Global has elevated Amanda Flynn to chief operating officer of the provider of network, broadcast media and digital signage systems and services.

An 18-year company veteran, Flynn most recently was USSI’s chief revenue officer. She will focus on advancing the company’s service capabilities, aligning operations with customer needs and driving strategic growth, USSI said.

“Amanda brings a unique perspective to this role through her deep understanding of our customers, our business and the industries we serve,” USSI Global President and CEO Anthony Morelli said. “Her ability to translate customer challenges into meaningful service solutions, combined with her knowledge of our operations, will be instrumental as we continue to evolve and grow.”

Flynn has held several leadership roles throughout her USSI tenure spanning business development, customer relations, sales and revenue operations, including five years of overseeing and managing one of its largest revenue-generating customers, the company said. She brings a deep understanding of customer needs, operational challenges and opportunities to develop innovative service solutions that drive long-term partnerships and growth, USSI said.

As chief operating officer, Flynn will focus on identifying opportunities to expand USSI Global’s service offerings, the company said, refining processes to improve the customer experience and ensuring USSI is positioned to support the evolving technology and business needs of its customers.

“My experience working closely with customers has taught me that the best opportunities come from understanding their challenges and finding creative ways to solve them,” Flynn said. “I’m excited to bring that perspective to operations, working alongside our teams to develop new services, fine-tune our processes and continue delivering solutions that make a meaningful difference for our customers.’

Flynn joined the company in 2008 and had been CRO since March 2024. Her promotion follows Ed McGivern’s hiring as CRO.