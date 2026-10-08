Ed McGivern Joins USSI Global as Chief Revenue Officer

MELBOURNE, Fla.—Broadcast systems integrator USSI Global has tapped Ed McGivern as chief revenue officer.

Most recently president and general manager of Appear U.S., the 25-year industry veteran is tasked with leading USSI Global’s go-to-market strategy, customer acquisition and revenue expansion, the company said.

“USSI Global is entering a period of tremendous opportunity as our customers navigate another major C-band transition while also confronting broader changes in how they build, operate and support their technology infrastructures,” said USSI President and CEO Anthony Morelli, to whom McGivern will report. “Ed understands these customers, their businesses and the markets we serve. His leadership will help us capitalize on those opportunities while expanding our managed services and developing new business in markets such as government, sports, and live events.”

At Appear, McGivern built the company’s U.S. organization from the ground up, USSI Global said, growing its sales, operations and support function into a business that generated some $45 million in annual revenue in less than five years. Previously, he had held senior commercial leadership posts with several large broadcast and media technology companies, including Harris Broadcast/Imagine Communications, Grass Valley/Snell Advanced Media and Tektronix.

McGivern’s appointment comes as USSI Global preps its customers for the next phase of the Federal Communications Commission-mandated C-band satellite spectrum transition. USSI Global said McGivern sees an opportunity to turn large-scale projects like the C-band transition into longer-term customer relationships by extending its involvement into areas such as ongoing monitoring, connectivity management and other managed services.

“The commercial strategy starts with understanding the customer’s business and making USSI Global easy to work with,” McGivern said. “Customers don’t want to navigate complicated organizations. They want partners that understand what they are trying to achieve, can bring the right expertise to the table and can remain engaged throughout the lifecycle of the project.”