OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla.—Hearst Television has named Shawnda Adams as president and general manager of KOCO-TV Oklahoma City, the company’s ABC affiliate in that market.

Adams, who has been KOCO’s news director since 2019, will take the reins of the station on Jan. 1. She succeeds R. Brent Hensley, who will retire at year-end.

“Brent leaves this post after 27 years as the longest-serving general manager in any one market in the history of Hearst Television; he is succeeded by another native Oklahoman who shares his passion and investment in serving the Oklahoma City community, the state and KOCO 5,” Michael J. Hayes, Hearst Television president, said. “Shawnda has succeeded at every level throughout her career; she brings an understanding of success and leadership to her new role working with the strong team in place at KOCO 5.”

Adams, a Tulsa native, initially joined KOCO in 2014 as assistant news director. As news director, KOCO expanded its coverage with 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. newscasts as well as the public-affairs program “Oklahoma Chronicle.” Hearst said that coverage helped KOCO earn three National Headliner Awards, including two first-place wins in 2025, as well as multiple regional Emmy, AP and Edward R. Murrow Awards, including an award for breaking news coverage in 2024.

Before KOCO, Adams worked in news management positions in Houston and Orlando. She started her TV career at KOTV Tulsa, first as a news intern and then as a video editor and producer.

She won a Hearst Gives Back Service Award in 2023 for supporting the station’s partnership with the Regional Foodbank of Oklahoma and has served as a guest lecturer at the University of Oklahoma’s Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communications and at Oklahoma State University. She participates in mentorship efforts at Hearst TV and with American Corporate Partners, an organization supporting U.S. service members transitioning to the civilian workforce.

She received the Oklahoma Pride Alliance’s “Sunlight Visibility” award in 2023, when she was also honored by legal publication The Journal Record’s “Woman of the Year” program as one of 50 Oklahoma women “Making a Difference.”

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Adams attended both Oklahoma State and later the University of Tulsa. She has participated in the Hearst Leadership Development Program; the Hearst Management Institute; and is a member of the current cohort of the National Association of Broadcasters’ Broadcast Leadership Training Program. She was a 2021 fellow of the Carole Kneeland Project for Responsible Journalism.