USSI Global Ups Ted Korte to Chief Technology Officer

MELBOURNE, Fla.—USSI Global, a broadcast systems integrator, has elevated Ted Corte to chief technology officer.

Korte has been with USSI Global since 2021, most recently running its engineering organization as vice president of engineering and technology. He joined the company as vice president of program management and Innovation Lab, where he managed broadcast infrastructure initiatives related to the first Federal Communications Commission C-band transition.

In his new role, Korte will oversee new technology, engineering and technical management teams across the USSI business, advancing the company’s system-level engineering capabilities, evaluating emerging technologies and developing solutions that address evolving customer requirements across all three business units, the company said.

“Ted has played an instrumental role in transforming how USSI Global approaches technology, engineering and customer engagement,” said USSI President and CEO Anthony Morelli, to whom Korte will report. “He has helped us move beyond simply implementing systems to becoming a trusted technical adviser that customers and technology partners turn to for answers, ideas and innovative solutions. His promotion to CTO recognizes the leadership he has already demonstrated while positioning us to expand those capabilities across every part of our business.”

In his prior role, Korte led the development of USSI Global's Media Transport Solutions Lab, a vendor-agnostic testing and engineering environment that helps broadcasters and media organizations evaluate emerging distribution technologies and architectures. The lab allows USSI customers to assess the performance, resiliency and operational requirements of satellite, terrestrial IP, cloud and alternative connectivity solutions before committing to large-scale deployments, USSI said.

He has also played a key role in the company’s initiatives to help its customers navigate the C-band transition, USSI Global said.

Korte has been a leading technical voice in USSI Global’s C-band initiatives, it said, helping customers navigate the first transition while positioning the company to support complex hybrid and next-gen transport architectures.

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“We have built an environment where we can experiment with new technologies, understand how different systems work together and translate those discoveries into practical solutions,” Korte said. “The Media Transport Solutions Lab is a great example of that philosophy. It has helped us establish credibility as a technical partner while opening doors to new customer relationships and business opportunities.”

Korte said he hopes to extend that approach across USSI Global's broader service portfolio, including digital signage, retail technology and electronics repair.

Prior to USSI Global, Korte spent nearly 22 years with Harris Corp. in engineering leadership roles across broadcast automation, servers and transmission equipment. Later on, he was chief operating officer and chief technology officer of Qligent, a provider of broadcast and OTT monitoring and analytics solutions. Immediately prior to USSI, he returned to L3Harris to work on research and development initiatives involving satellite technologies, low-Earth-orbit ground stations and global networking systems.

Korte will share his satellite expertise tomorrow on a NAB Show New York panel titled “Broadcasters’ Road to C-Band Replacement.” For information on that panel session, click here.