PSSI Ups Tracy Michaels to Vice President of Engineering

LAS VEGAS—PSSI Global Services, which provides transmission services for live events, has promoted Tracy Michaels to vice president of engineering.

Michaels, a 20-year PSSI veteran, will continue to represent the company in the field at high-profile events but will dedicate much of his time to designing major infrastructure upgrades across its SNG fleet and at PSSI International Teleport. He’ll also work closely to integrate on-site networking services from the recently acquired Beagle Networks into PSSI’s suite of transmission and managed service offerings.

He’ll also lead PSSI’s push into SMPTE 2110 transmission, with the design and launch of a new dual-antenna, IP-centric transmission vehicle in the first quarter of next year, the company said.

“We are quite excited to elevate Tracy into this role as we work closely with our customers to navigate a sea change in broadcast signal delivery,” PSSI CEO Derek Blount said. “The breadth and depth of his experience in the field, his commitment to learning and his unwavering work ethic have earned Tracy the respect of his colleagues throughout the industry. But what we’re most excited about is Tracy’s ability to anticipate the needs of our customers as we develop and implement unique technology solutions to unique transmission scenarios.”

Michaels will report to PSSI executive vice president and chief technology officer Brian Nelles.

“My work is cut out for me in this new role,” Michaels said. “The live event industry is undergoing a transformative period in how solutions are delivered, and I want to ensure we are prepared to support our customers at the highest level. We want to lead the way while also listening, understanding and responding to the complexities of live contribution and distribution.”

Nelles noted that PSSI is known for its expertise in Appear technology, with both executives recently representing the company at an Appear-hosted panel in Norway.

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“PSSI is recognized as the foremost field expert in Appear technology, and Tracy has spearheaded this work as an Appear ‘power user,’” Nelles said. “His innate ability to develop and execute robust engineering solutions in volatile live scenarios makes him a valuable leader in PSSI’s efforts to level up our entire team's technical know-how and remain at the cutting edge of the live event industry.”