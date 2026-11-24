Adder Names Nick Singh as CTO
Veteran brings 30 years of international experience to new role
CAMBRIDGE, England—KVM and connectivity provider Adder Technology has named Nick Singh as chief technology officer.
In his new role, Singh is tasked with overseeing Adder’s end-to-end product development from initial architecture and testing to manufacturing and deployment, the company said. His hiring comes as Adder focuses on scaling its commercial product portfolio, it said.
A 30-year hardware and software engineering veteran, Singh has held leadership posts at such companies as Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult, PhotonFirst, Scienta Scientific and Oxford Instruments. He brings experience in semiconductors, photonics, RF, embedded systems and high-reliability products, Adder said.
“Engineering excellence and customer experience are closely connected,” Adder CEO Neil Hillier said. “The decisions we make in developing our products shape how easily customers can deploy them, how confidently they can use them and how effectively we can support them over time. Nick understands that connection.”
Singh earned a Ph.D. in plasma physics and is both a chartered engineer and a fellow of the Institution of Engineering and Technology, Adder said. He is an honorary professor at the University of Bristol and has authored or co-authored more than 50 technical publications.
He said Adder’s employee-ownership model was a key factor in his joining the company.
“Having a stake in the business creates a shared interest in its long-term success, and that perspective matters when you’re developing technology and building customer trust,” Singh said. “I’m excited to be part of that. My priority is to get to know our people, technology, customers and partners. I look forward to bringing my experience and perspective to that work.”
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Mike Demenchuk is content manager of TV Tech and content director of the NAB Show Daily, taking on those roles after serving as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2017. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and had served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the TV Tech print magazine and website, and manages content and production of the NAB Show Daily and other special projects.