CAMBRIDGE, England—KVM and connectivity provider Adder Technology has named Nick Singh as chief technology officer.

In his new role, Singh is tasked with overseeing Adder’s end-to-end product development from initial architecture and testing to manufacturing and deployment, the company said. His hiring comes as Adder focuses on scaling its commercial product portfolio, it said.

A 30-year hardware and software engineering veteran, Singh has held leadership posts at such companies as Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult, PhotonFirst, Scienta Scientific and Oxford Instruments. He brings experience in semiconductors, photonics, RF, embedded systems and high-reliability products, Adder said.

“Engineering excellence and customer experience are closely connected,” Adder CEO Neil Hillier said. “The decisions we make in developing our products shape how easily customers can deploy them, how confidently they can use them and how effectively we can support them over time. Nick understands that connection.”

Singh earned a Ph.D. in plasma physics and is both a chartered engineer and a fellow of the Institution of Engineering and Technology, Adder said. He is an honorary professor at the University of Bristol and has authored or co-authored more than 50 technical publications.

He said Adder’s employee-ownership model was a key factor in his joining the company.

“Having a stake in the business creates a shared interest in its long-term success, and that perspective matters when you’re developing technology and building customer trust,” Singh said. “I’m excited to be part of that. My priority is to get to know our people, technology, customers and partners. I look forward to bringing my experience and perspective to that work.”