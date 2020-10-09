USSI Global Names Anthony Morelli COO

MELBOURNE, Fla.—Anthony Morelli will be joining USSI Global as its new chief operating officer. In this role, Morelli will oversee all daily USSI Global business operations and help drive global growth strategy. He will report to David S. Christiano, CEO and president of USSI Global.

Morelli comes to USSI Global with 25 years of experience in the broadcast industry. He began his career at Harris Corporation in finance, then transitioned to roles that included vice president of professional services and global customer care. He also held VP a C-level service and sales positions are Artel Video Systems, Avid Technology and Imagine Communications.

“We are growing our global RF footprint to address the diminishing talent pool of broadcast engineers, and guiding our customers through challenging business model transformations,” said Morelli, emphasizing the upcoming C-band transition. “We also see strong opportunity to grow our managed services portfolio to better service our broadcast and digital signage customers.”

“Anthony’s service-driven experience and strong reputation as a transformational leader will support our growing business through new and innovative ideas and services,” said Christiano.