Qvest Promotes Katlyn Alexander to CEO, North America

Global media technology provider Qvest has elevated Katlyn Alexander to CEO for North America.

Alexander, who had been chief operating officer of Qvest in the U.S., succeeds the Qvest U.S. founding partners as part of a yearlong leadership transition.

She will be tasked with overseeing strategic direction, operational performance and market expansion across North America, with a focus on supporting customers in media and entertainment and other sectors in transitioning toward digitalization, cloud and AI, the company said.

“Katlyn is an integral part of Qvest and has played a key role in shaping our business in the U.S. market,” Qvest Group Global CEO Thorsten Sauer said. “Her operational depth ensures continuity and sustained business momentum, while her deep understanding of our clients and our business ideally positions her to lead the organization into its next phase of growth.”

Alexander’s promotion is part of a planned transition at Qvest’s North America operations in which its founding partners are gradually handing their responsibilities over to a younger generation of executives. She joined Qvest in 2014 and has held several leadership posts.

“We are thrilled to enter this next chapter of leadership under Katlyn,” Qvest U.S. Founding Partner Frank Leal said. “She has been with the organization for over 12 years and has our culture and drive for putting clients first in her DNA.”

In addition to North America, Germany-based Qvest operates locations in Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Australia.

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Said Alexander: “I am grateful to our Founding Partners for their vision, leadership, and the culture they built—one that continues to attract and retain exceptional talent. I would also like to thank the Qvest Group management team for the trust they are placing in me, and I look forward to working together in my new role. Building on that foundation, we are focused on the future, accelerating AI-driven innovation, advancing technology-enabled solutions, and delivering scaled business transformation for our clients.”