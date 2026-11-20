PASADENA, Calif.—Two ATSC members—Jerry Whitaker, former vice president of standards development, and Zandra Clarke, board member—were honored by the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers at the SMPTE Media Summit here.

Whitaker received the David Sarnoff Medal for his leadership in creating and deploying digital television standards from ATSC 1.0 to ATSC 3.0, ATSC said. Clarke was inducted as an SMPTE Fellow, recognized as having made significant contributions to the motion imaging industry through her technical expertise, leadership and professional accomplishment.

The Sarnoff medal, named for the broadcast pioneer and longtime RCA chief, recognizes “significant contributions to the development of new techniques or equipment that have improved the engineering phases of television technology,” ATSC said. Whitaker retired from ATSC earlier this year after a 25-year career there, most recently as VP, standards development.

Clarke’s induction as an SMPTE Fellow recognizes her professional accomplishments and contributions to the advancement of media technology both as SMPTE’s longtime membership director and over her 25 years of broadcast content transmission leadership at Warner Bros. Discovery, ATSC said. She is also one of 16 ATSC board of directors members.

“These well-deserved honors recognize two exceptional individuals whose dedication, expertise, and leadership have made a lasting impact on our industry,” ATSC President Madeline Noland said. “The entire ATSC family is delighted to see SMPTE recognize Jerry and Zandra for their significant contributions to advancing television technology and fostering industry collaboration.”