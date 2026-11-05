Joseph Hopkins Joins Telestream as Chief Revenue Officer

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Joseph Hopkins has joined media workflow and measurement technologies provider Telestream as chief revenue officer.

A media tech executive with 20 years of experience, Hopkins will work with Telestream’s leadership, product and commercial teams to build on its solutions portfolio, deepen strategic partnerships and identify new opportunities, the company said. He is tasked with steering commercial operations as Telestream integrates practical artificial intelligence and automation tools into its workflow and measurement products, it said.

“Joseph brings a unique combination of commercial leadership, entrepreneurial thinking, and a deep understanding of where the media industry is headed,” Telestream CEO Benjamin Desbois said. “Throughout his career, he has helped organizations navigate significant technology transitions, identifying new opportunities and building the teams and strategies needed to capitalize on them. As we continue to evolve Telestream’s business offering and value proposition, Joseph’s experience and perspective will be instrumental in helping us accelerate growth and strengthen our position in the market.”

Hopkins most recently was cofounder of Alchemy Creations, a media technology advisory firm. Before that, he was chief revenue officer at Make.TV, which was acquired by LTN Global and held senior positions at Verizon Digital Media Services. Earlier, he worked at iStreamPlanet on some of the earliest live streams of major sporting events, including the Super Bowl and Olympic Games.

“Our customers, as well as those of our partners and resellers, are looking for ways to operate more efficiently, create better experiences for their audiences, and find new opportunities for growth,” Hopkins said. “Telestream has the technology, expertise, and established presence in critical media workflows to help them do that. I'm excited to work with the team to deepen our customer relationships, better understand their evolving priorities, and help them achieve their business goals.”