Scripps Names Christina Hartman Chief Technology Officer

CINCINNATI—Christina Hartman was promoted to chief technology officer at E.W. Scripps, tasked with setting the station group’s long-term technology strategy.

Hartman, formerly vice president of emerging technology operations, will be tasked with overseeing the company’s enterprise technology teams across digital product development, data systems and broadcasting technology, along with software engineering, cybersecurity and responsible artificial intelligence. In her former role, Hartman guided the station group’s enterprise AI implementation.

“Technology will play a central role in shaping the future of Scripps, from how we operate to how we innovate, compete and grow,” said Scripps Chief Transformation Officer Laura Tomlin, to whom Hartman will report. “Christina brings a deep understanding of our business, strong leadership instincts and the ability to see what’s possible. I’ve watched her take on new challenges, bring people together and deliver results. She is the right person to lead our holistic technology capabilities and help shape where Scripps goes next.”

Hartman has 20 years of TV newsroom, editorial standards, and product delivery experience and has held several leadership roles at Scripps News, including head of news standards and vice president and head of the Scripps News streaming network. She steered the evolution of Scripps-owned digital video product Newsy into Scripps News. She began her media career as a local TV producer.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri.