NEWARK, N.J.—Pro AV and broadcast systems integrator Diversified has named Mark Pritchard as chief financial officer.

A 30-year financial and operational leadership veteran, Pritchard has served as CFO of several private-equity backed businesses.

“Mark is a finance leader who will partner with our business, rather than just reporting on it,” Diversified CEO Paul Lidsky said. “He’ll sharpen our operating rigor, modernize finance with AI and automation, and partner with our leaders to find new areas of growth that create greater value for our clients.”

Prior to joining Diversified, Pritchard was CFO of Harmar Mobility, a manufacturer of wheelchair and scooter lifts, stairlifts and other accessibility equipment. Befre that, he served in the same role at GA Foods.

“Diversified has strong momentum and a clear vision for where it’s going,” Pritchard said. “My focus is on giving people across the business the insight and tools to make great decisions, invest wisely and keep delivering for clients as we grow.”

Pritchard is the latest leadership team addition since Lidsky became CEO last year. Diversified has also added Teresa Stanula as chief people officer, Tyler Affolter as chief revenue officer, Viral Tripathi as chief information officer and Pete Emminger as chief technology officer. It also opened a new facility in New Jersey and Google Beam Centers across the country, launched a managed services practice and expanded its sports and media capabilities.