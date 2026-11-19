LOS ANGELES—The Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) Awards will honor the creative and technical team behind Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” with the HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation. Patricia Keighley and the late David Keighley will receive the HPA Legacy Award during the HPA Awards on Thursday, Dec. 3, at the ASC Clubhouse in Hollywood.

HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation

The creative team behind “The Odyssey” will receive the HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation. The Judges Award stands as a tribute to companies and individuals who exhibit outstanding contributions in the realm of creative storytelling and technical innovation, a distinction not awarded annually but bestowed only upon groundbreaking work.

In a collaboration with IMAX that has redefined modern filmmaking, “The Odyssey” marks Christopher Nolan’s seventh film shot with IMAX Film Cameras and is the first-ever feature film shot entirely on 15-perf 65mm Film, a film negative that is exclusive to IMAX.

(Image credit: HPA)

The far-reaching, demanding production traveled around the world and relied upon a dedicated cast and crew to bring a grounded, expansive and stunning realism to the screen. Bringing a work of such complexity and creative bravura to fruition was a massive accomplishment for the artists who supported the filmmakers’ vision.

Director Christopher Nolan and producer Emma Thomas led a team of top-tier craftspeople including cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, ASC-FSF-NSC; editor Jennifer Lame, ACE; production designer Ruth De Jong; costume designer Ellen Mirojnick; composer Ludwig Göransson; visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson; special effects supervisor Scott R. Fisher; supervising sound editor Craig Henighan; production sound mixer Willie Burton; re-recording mixer Gary Rizzo; supervising dialogue & ADR editor David Butler; casting director John Papsidera; makeup designer Luisa Abel and hair designer Gloria Casny. Thomas will accept the award on behalf of the talented team.

Previous recipients of the Judges Award include Sphere, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” NASA and AWS for the first 4K live broadcast from space, David France and Ryan Laney for the groundbreaking and life-saving use of technology in “Welcome to Chechnya,” and other revolutionary work in media and entertainment.

The Legacy Award

Patricia Keighley, IMAX Chief Quality Guru, and the late David Keighley will receive the HPA Legacy Award. The award recognizes inspiring leaders, mentors and influencers who have made consistent and valuable contributions to the industry. The Keighleys are only the second recipients to receive this honor, which was first presented in 2019 to veteran journalist Peter Caranicas .

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For more than 50 years, Patricia and David Keighley set the standard for how audiences see and hear large-format cinema. Together they worked on the post-production of more than 500 large-format documentary and feature films released across IMAX’s 15/70 film, digital and IMAX with Laser theatre network worldwide.

A long-time champion of the IMAX 70mm Film format, Keighley worked alongside her late husband and business partner to create and oversee the development of the next generation IMAX Film Camera used to shoot Christopher Nolan’s 2026 blockbuster, “The Odyssey.” The camera offers filmmakers improved functionality, a lighter design and noise reduction when paired with a corresponding blimp system. In 2025, IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond officially named the new camera “The Keighley” in honor of Patricia and David’s efforts to push the boundaries of what is possible in filmmaking and exhibition.

Patricia continues this important work in her role at IMAX. To meet the challenge of expanding IMAX’s 70mm global film footprint by nearly 40% for “The Odyssey,” Keighley spearheaded an internal IMAX projectionist and technician training program to develop a new generation of IMAX 70mm Film projectionists, many of whom had only ever worked with digital projection.

Much of her work with Christopher Nolan happened behind the scenes, helping him realize his long-held dream of capturing an entire feature-length film with IMAX Film Cameras and following the photochemical process through to the release of 41 film prints in IMAX theatres. “The Odyssey” has generated more than $96 million and counting at the global box office in IMAX 70mm Film, underscoring the power of the format to turn a film into a must-see event.

This year alone the diverse slate of IMAX blockbusters and critically acclaimed releases includes “Project Hail Mary,” “Michael,” “Toy Story 5,” “The Odyssey,” “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” “Resident Evil,” “EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert,” and “Godzilla Minus Zero.” Coming soon are “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” “THE FURTHER MIS-ADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH,” and “Dune: Part III.”

HPA President Renard Jenkins commented, “On behalf of HPA and the entire team and its Awards Co-Chairs, it is our great honor to recognize the significant accomplishments of ‘The Odyssey.’ It is a sincere pleasure to present the Legacy Award to our good friend Patricia Keighley.

"She and David forever changed the way we see the work of filmmakers. We are delighted to bring our community together to honor glorious work and spend an evening celebrating together. A special thank you to the HPA staff and the Awards team for their tireless efforts to bring recognition to the tireless efforts of these amazing artists.”

The HPA Awards begin at 6:00 at the ASC Clubhouse in Hollywood. Attendance is limited, and early tickets are recommended.