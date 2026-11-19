Breaking from a decades-long trajectory of incremental advances based on implementations of the latest television standards, Brazil's deployment of TV 3.0 represents something fundamentally different.

Through a combination of hybrid broadcast-broadband architecture with next-generation technologies, including Versatile Video Coding (VVC), the country is charting a new path with a platform created to provide higher-quality video, while offering interactive media experiences, personalized services, and more efficient content delivery.

With this initiative, Brazil has pulled ahead of China and India’s limited VVC deployment to become the first major market to take VVC beyond technical evaluation towards nationwide implementation.

As Brazil embraces next generation codecs designed for the future of video, the industry will look at this initiative to address multiple questions:

What new lessons will Brazil offer other markets looking to deploy VVC? Where are the new levers that drive success amid shifting economics of the video ecosystem? Will Brazil provide any hints about a new evolution for broadcast and streaming?

In this executive Q&A with TV Tech, Luiz Fausto, vice president of Standards Development for the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC), discusses the advances made with Brazil TV 3.0 and the role that VVC plays in deployment of this new standard

TV Tech: Tell me about your role within ATSC and how your perspective on the adoption of VVC as it unfolds in Brazil.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Luiz Fausto: I am currently the vice president of Standards Development for ATSC and before that I was working in Brazil, participating especially in the SBTVD Forum which compared a number of technologies in order to select which ones would make up the Brazilian Project TV 3.0. This summer, Brazil TV 3.0 made a successful launch debuting with the world’s largest international soccer tournament.

I am grateful to see all of this transpire from my new position with ATSC because Brazil selected several technologies that are part of ATSC 3.0 as well as others that were not originally part of ATSC 3.0, such as VVC. It has been rewarding to see the progression where both Brazil and ATSC learned from each other through the technology evaluation and selection process which included addressing efficiency concerns with VVC.

TVT: Are there any lessons that are emerging as Brazil engages in this nationwide deployment of ATSC 3.0 and VVC technologies?

LF: Yes. VVC is an essential part of the efficiency that I was just speaking about. For TV 3.0, VVC delivers an efficiency that enhances the quality of service for consumers, translating into 4K and high dynamic range (HDR) video for indoor reception. This is an important feature in the Brazil market because free, over-the-air TV reaches a large part of the population and not all apartment buildings have collective antenna systems.

The indoor reception is critical. People in their apartments can use their own indoor antenna along with a converter box, also known as a receiver, and they are ready to enjoy free broadcast content available in 4K HDR.

About 10,000 converter boxes were shipped in the initial batch for Brazil and they were sold out in a matter of minutes. As we can see, consumer engagement is high and this summer’s massive soccer tournament was a major driver of that interest. All of the converter boxes came with indoor antennas either as a plug-in accessory or internally built into the device. We have heard that the boxes and antennas are performing well.

There are many improvements that the new standard provides. In their own homes consumers can experience video that goes from HD to 4K, from SDR to HDR, from 8-bit to 10-bit coding, and from interlaced to progressive frames. The system is currently broadcasting in three major cities in Brazil: Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and Brasília. The initial reports we have received from those who are accessing the signal in their homes are very promising.

TVT: What does this activity convey about device manufacturer deployments such as converter boxes and antennas? What has been effective and most appropriate for the Brazilian market?

LF: Part of human nature is the fear of change or something new coming along. But it is easy when that new thing works. I expect that the general public probably knows very little about VVC as a technology, but they know that the new offerings work. Brazilian consumers know that they had free-to-air TV that worked and looked good in HD before. Today, they have free-to-air TV in 4K and HDR that fill their large screens with detailed picture quality they were unable to see before in live broadcasts. TV 3.0 as a free-over-the air service now provides much better image quality than premium services that consumers might get over the Internet.

The broadcast signal is also delivered with very low latency. As people were watching the live games during this summer’s soccer tournament, for example, the broadcast signal was arriving in homes faster than the Internet signal, regardless of the signal being SD, HD or 4K.

We are seeing manufacturers of converter boxes as well as TV sets actively preparing for demand of.TV 3.0-enabled devices.

TV 3.0’s 4K HDR over-the-air signal was arriving earlier and with pristine image quality. VVC plays an important role in allowing this setup to deliver this level of quality using the same 6 MHz channel that previously was used to deliver the signal in HD. The new configuration of TV 3.0 allows consumers to access this excellent free-to-air TV with indoor antennas instead of requiring large roof-top antenna installations.

TVT: Is the value chain or the ecosystem ramping up to have more devices available to meet this clear consumer demand?

LF: Yes, absolutely. We are seeing manufacturers of converter boxes as well as TV sets actively preparing for demand of.TV 3.0-enabled devices. Many companies are already involved with the project and developing their products to support the deployment of TV 3.0. As an example, the Brazilian entity charged with the tasks of accelerating the development of receivers and setting up pilot stations carefully selected different partners for the provision of VVC decoders. Multiple vendors have integrated different OEMs and different softwares and so on.

This means that these TV 3.0-enabled products are not locked into a single vendor. It's an open standard, and the project ensured that there are many vendors in the market. The ecosystem appears to be working very well.

TVT: Are we seeing a change in how Brazil is approaching the economics of providing premium video services?

LF: Of course. When a broadcast signal is 4K HDR and freely available over the air as the baseline, then the competitive bar for Brazil’s entire video ecosystem competition is raised. If 4K HDR TV is available for free, why would a consumer pay for anything less. A similar evolution occurred with the introduction of the first generation of digital terrestrial television in Brazil. That deployment had a baseline signal in HD while the pay TV services were still in standard definition. The pay TV services needed to play catch up in response to the shift.

When the streaming services arrived, they initially offered 4K through their premium paid services, which had relatively low penetration. Today, 4K is available to all for free. That changes the competitive landscape and it elevates the quality of the video productions in Brazil as well. That's a significant factor that prepares the country for the future.

Whatever a company might be planning for production now, 4K and HDR at the very least have to be in consideration. The means of distribution to a wider audience that is eager to access these types of services is now a market reality in Brazil. I expect that growth to continue.

It affects the ecosystem as a whole, driving better quality and pushing the envelope for content production and content distribution. This is all to the benefit of consumers, so consumers now have video quality in their homes that's much better than their parents had and their grandparents had, etc.

TVT: That does make for interesting competitive dynamics between broadcast and streaming services, so are developments like over-the-air delivery of ATSC 3.0 and TV 3.0 prompting streaming providers towards interest in the broadcast part of the business?

LF: TV 3.0 was developed as a hybrid system, where you can seamlessly integrate broadband and broadcast delivery. It's leveraging the concept of ATSC 3.0 IP-based transport.

Some packages come over the air while other packages come over the internet. To the viewing audience it is transparent. Production teams can switch between online content, on-demand content that is more targeted for a specific audience, and the content for wider distribution over the air. This process works well, and the transition to TV 3.0 has been a great trial of these concepts.

The benefits of VVC can be seen within a practicing commercial operation where broadcasters are switching back and forth, between broadband content and broadcast content. The compression efficiencies that VVC offers, enables the broadcasting operations to keep their demand on the network low. By using a more efficient codec, they are able to deliver higher quality over a lower bandwidth channel.

With broadcasters demanding less from their Internet service provider network, they reduce strain on the infrastructure driven by content caches over the CDNs and points of presence of the CDNs. The servers required for playout use much less storage and much less network bandwidth. Operationally, content is delivered at a greater level of quality and with enhanced efficiency.

TVT: Are other markets in Latin America or elsewhere taking an interest in what's happening in Brazil? Have there been requests for information or guidance that might indicate this transformation will be emulated in other markets?

LF: Yes, for sure. We have seen stakeholders from multiple countries that are closely observing what's happening in Brazil, and, of course, trying to learn from this experience. As the deployment of TV 3.0 succeeds, inevitably other countries will follow. Of course, new technological implementations do require developments in infrastructure and devices as well as the investments into new product lines. But that is the balance for gaining the enhanced quality and efficiency that the new standard delivers.

Worries surrounding the initial cost of new converter boxes is an effect of the introduction of new technology. It is similar to when you purchase a phone or computer with the latest technology. Those first models are always more expensive, but it's just a matter of scale. When new things scale they become commodities.

The nice thing is with standards like VVC, there is no single vendor that locks up the ecosystem. There will be competition in the market, and prices will eventually go down. VVC decoders will be everywhere just like MPEG-4 /H.264 AVC. Every device is able to decode an AVC video and eventually that will be the case for VVC.