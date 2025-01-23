SMPTE Taps Amazon’s Raymond Yeung as Standards VP

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) has tapped Raymond Yeung as the organization’s standards vice president.

Yeung is head of content standards at Amazon MGM Studios Technology, focusing on advancements in the media supply chain, SMPTE said. He brings extensive experience in digital effects and film mastering and joined the HDR imaging develompent effort at Dolby Laboratories in 2021, according to SMPTE.

“I am honored to be serving as the new standards vice president,” Yeung said. “Leading this renowned standards development institution is a great responsibility, and one that I take very seriously. I plan to draw from my experience serving as a SMPTE standards director and chair of Technology Committee 35PM to drive innovation for the standards community.”

Yeung is a SMPTE Life Fellow and an Academy of Motion Picutre Arts and Sciences member. He started as standards VP on Jan. 1 and will remain in the role until year-end.

“I’m delighted to welcome Raymond to the board as vice president of standards,” SMPTE President Richard Welsh said. “His commitment to SMPTE standards work and his high standing in the community are reflected in this leadership role. I look forward to working with Raymond as we continue to lead and evolve standards development in the rapidly changing media technology world.”

