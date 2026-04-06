ASG Names Andrea Cummis VP of Systems Engineering

EMERYVILLE, Calif.— Advanced Systems Group, LLC (ASG), a technology and services provider for media creatives and content owners, has appointed Andrea (Andy) Cummis Vice President of Systems Design and Engineering. In this role, Cummis will lead design and engineering for ASG’s Systems Integration business, leading broadcast engineering, system design, and complex integration projects. She is recognized as a trailblazer in the industry, having been the first woman to serve as President of the national board of the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE).

“Andy is one of the most experienced and trusted engineering leaders in media and entertainment,” said Dave Van Hoy, President of ASG. “She has the rare ability to not only understand the technical challenges of a project but to be able to manage and educate the design team. We couldn’t be happier that she's joining ASG. She offers a wealth of knowledge and practical experience to our team and our clients.”

Cummis has built her career at the forefront of broadcast and media technology transformation, working for integration firms and founding her own company to deliver scalable solutions for broadcasters, content creators, and enterprise media teams.

She was the SVP of Engineering and Operations for Oxygen Media, responsible for its successful launch. Cummis was the founder of a highly regarded New Jersey-based integrator known for designing and building advanced broadcast facilities, control rooms, and production environments. She’s held several high-level engineering roles within broadcast networks, TV stations, media organizations, and live event venues during her career.

At ASG, Cummis will focus on guiding engineering strategies and execution within the Systems Integration team, ensuring projects are delivered efficiently and aligned with client requirements. “I’m excited to work with the great team here at ASG and contribute my skills and leadership expertise to deliver outstanding outcomes for our clientele,” said Cummis. “ASG has a strong reputation for delivering high-quality solutions, and I’m looking forward to continuing that legacy.”

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Her appointment comes at a time when media organizations are rapidly adopting IP-based workflows, cloud production, and hybrid infrastructure models, increasing the demand for experienced engineering leadership and proven integration expertise. Cummis’ extensive background positions her to help ASG clients navigate these changes with confidence. With this addition to the team, ASG continues to invest in top-tier talent to support its growing portfolio of clients across broadcast, sports, corporate media, and content production environments.