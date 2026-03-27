NBCU Local Impact Grants to Provide $2.5 Million for Nonprofits in 2026 

NEW YORK—Comcast NBCUniversal and NBCUniversal Local have announced the return of the NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants for the ninth consecutive year. The 2026 competitive grant challenge will award $2.5 million in unrestricted funds to eligible nonprofits located in and servicing one of the 11 NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations’ markets across the United States in three categories.

Eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofits can apply for NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants through April 24 at localimpactgrants.com and the Spanish-language site becasdeimpactolocal.com , which also provide more information on the program. The grant categories include youth education and empowerment, next generation storytellers, and community engagement. Winners will be announced later this year.

“Local nonprofits perform a critical role in the communities we serve,” said Valari Staab, chairman of NBCU Local. “We’re proud that for nine years our annual grant program has recognized impactful local organizations and provided funding to help them fulfill their missions and expand their efforts.”

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Founded in 2018, NBCUniversal’s grant program has provided $21 million to 615 organizations— including the 69 nonprofits last year that were awarded a combined $2.5 million—in the communities served by NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations, which are: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-Fort Worth, Washington, D.C., Boston, San Francisco, Miami, San Diego and Hartford, Conn.

“Nonprofits are essential partners in driving progress across local communities, and the unrestricted support that we're providing gives them the flexibility to direct resources where they’ll make the greatest difference,” said Jessica Clancy, senior vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility at NBCUniversal. “We’re proud to once again offer this program and uplift organizations that empower young people, elevate emerging storytellers and build stronger, more connected communities.”

Key grant eligibility requirements:

501(c)(3) nonprofit must be headquartered in and operate in a participating market.

Entity must service the market they operate from .

The organization’s total expenses must be between $100,000 and $1,000,000.

The nonprofit must help to resolve everyday community issues in any of the three grant categories.

The applying organization’s revenue must be greater than $100,000.

NBCUniversal Local Impact Grant categories include:

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Youth Education & Empowerment: In-school and community-based programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship.

Next Generation Storytellers: Programs that develop pathways for emerging talent and youth voices to explore careers in communications, arts, news, sports and entertainment.

Community Engagement: Programs that help foster community unity by enabling individuals to engage with and volunteer in their regions.

The participating NBCU Local stations are NBC 4 and Telemundo 47 (New York) ; NBC4 and Telemundo 52 (Los Angeles); NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago; NBC10 and Telemundo62 (Philadelphia); NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 (Dallas-Fort Worth); NBC4 and Telemundo 44 (Washington D.C.); NBC 10 Boston and Telemundo Boston; NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 Area de la Bahia; NBC 6 South Florida and Telemundo 51 Miami; NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 (San Diego); and NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut.