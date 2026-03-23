LABF Names 2026 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts Award Recipients

WASHINGTON—The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation (LABF) has announced that it will recognize a distinguished lineup of trailblazing industry leaders for lifetime achievements during the 2026 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts luncheon and awards ceremony. The annual event will take place from 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17th at Gotham Hall in New York City.

This year’s official event emcee is Juju Chang, a 2023 Giant Honoree and co-anchor of ABC News Nightline.

(Image credit: Library of American Broadcasting Foundation)

The ceremony is presented by the LABF, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the past, reflecting the present, and informing the future. The awards presentation celebrates the remarkable creators, innovators, leaders, performers, and journalists who have blazed trails in the radio and television broadcasting industry.

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The LABF described the 2026 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts Honorees as follows:

DEBRA OCONNELL. Chairman, ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks, The Walt Disney Company

DAVID DONOVAN. President and Executive Director, New York State Broadcasters Association, Inc.

SKIP FINLEY. Broadcast Owner, Operator, Advisor, and Award-winning Author

JAIME JARRIN

National Baseball Hall of Fame and Legendary Spanish Language Voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers

DEBORAH NORVILLE. Two-time Emmy© Award Winning Veteran Broadcaster and Host of The Perfect Line

JANE PAULEY. Respected Broadcast Journalist and Anchor of CBS News Sunday Morning

DEBRA OCONNELL. Chairman, ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks, The Walt Disney Company

DAVID “Dave” SANTRELLA. Chief Executive Officer, Salem Media Group

SUZYN WALDMAN. Trailblazing Sportscaster, Award-winning Journalist and Longtime Radio Broadcaster for the New York Yankees

The Museum of Broadcast and Communications will also be honored on stage with the 4th Annual LABF Excellence in Broadcast Preservation Award for the organization’s outstanding commitment and dedication in promoting awareness to the importance of preservation and collection of broadcast history. Past recipients have included ABC News Radio National Correspondent Steven Portnoy, Hearst Television, and esteemed broadcast historian David Gleason.

“The Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts Awards recognize the individuals whose work has defined eras and shaped the evolution of our industry,” said LABF co-chairs Deborah Parenti and Dave “Chachi” Denes. “Their extraordinary contributions, visionary leadership, and unwavering commitment to excellence have created a lasting legacy that continues to influence and inspire the broadcasting industry today.”

The Library of American Broadcasting has honored more than 270 leaders in broadcasting since the event's 2003 inception. Net proceeds from the luncheon will support the preservation and expansion of the Library of American Broadcasting collection, which is curated at the University of Maryland.

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Considered among the largest of its kind, the collection plays a vital role in growing, preserving, and providing access to archives that highlight broadcasting's profound influence on culture and history throughout the world, the group said.

The organization also supports the Broadcast Education Association (BEA) through the underwriting of research, creative grants and academic publications focused on broadcast media.