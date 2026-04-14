NAB Leadership Foundation Honors Outstanding Broadcasters

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation (NABLF) announced the recipients of the 2026 Celebration of Service to America Awards, which recognize local television and radio stations for the essential role they play in communities across the country.

This year’s recipients will be honored at the awards ceremony on June 9, 2026, at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

The Celebration of Service to America Awards, presented by Bonneville International and Hearst Television, is part of the Foundation’s mission to bring national attention to the vital work being done by local broadcasters.

This year’s awards will include a new category for podcasting that will acknowledge broadcasters who are embracing digital platforms to reach their communities.

“They are the voices you come to trust and sources you turn to without hesitation,” said NABLF President Michelle Duke. “Our local TV and radio stations are fundamental to how communities stay informed, connected and safe. We are excited to shine a deserving light on the stations who excel at public service at the 2026 Celebration of Service to America Awards Gala.”

The following is the list of honorees and their exceptional programs. Finalists from each category are also noted.

Service to Community Award for Radio – Broadcast Ownership Group

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Winner: Morgan Murphy Media

Honor Our Fallen was a fundraiser benefitting firefighters injured and killed in an ambush blaze in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Finalists: Cox Media Group, Help the Hill Country Flood Relief Drive; Hubbard Broadcasting, In the Eye of the Derecho

Service to Community Award for Radio – Large/Major Market

Winner: 95.5 WSB, Cox Media Group, Atlanta, Ga.

The annual Care-a-Thon for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta raised over $2.3 million for research, fellowship and family support services at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center.

Finalists: 102.3 KJLH, Taxi Productions, Altadena 7; WMMR, Beasley Media Group, Preston & Steve Camp Out for Hunger

Service to Community Award for Radio – Medium Market

Winner: Winner: 100.5 WYMG, Saga Communications, Springfield, Ill.

The Christmas Wish program made the holiday season brighter for families that have fallen on hard times.

Finalist: 93.3 WFLS, Connoisseur Media, Wet Nose Wednesday

Service to Community Award for Radio – Small Market

Winner: 104.1 WIKY, Midwest Communications, Evansville, Ind.

The annual Veterans Day Breakfast served more than 500 veterans and has become a significant tradition to honor those in the community who have served.

Finalists: KQRQ, Riverfront Broadcasting, Bears for the Brave; WVVR, Saga Communications, Camp Rainbow Radiothon; KTXY, Zimmer Radio of Mid-Missouri, Miracles for Kids Radiothon

Service to Community Award for Television – Broadcast Ownership Group

Winner: Hearst Television

From disaster relief to year-round food insecurity initiatives, Hearst stations mobilized audiences, partners and platforms to deliver critical support when it mattered most through their Local Stations, National Impact campaign.

Finalists: Sinclair Broadcast Group, Drive Out Cancer; Gray Media, Manipulated: A Misinformation Nation; Cox Media Group, disreGUARDed: Investigation Reveals School Crossing Guards in Danger

Service to Community Award for Television – Large/Major Market

Winner: WRAL-TV, Capitol Broadcasting Company, Raleigh, N.C.

Broken: Foster Care in North Carolina was an original investigative documentary and extended series of investigative reports that exposed critical failures and a lack of oversight in North Carolina’s foster care and adoption system.

Finalists: WSB-TV, Cox Media Group, Opioid Crisis; WFAA-TV, TEGNA, Community Impact Charitable Fund

Service to Community Award for Television – Medium Market

Winner: KFSN-TV, ABC-Owned Television Stations, Fresno, Calif.

From the loss of 18-year-old Olivia Patla to real stories of addiction and hope, the Killer High series sparked critical awareness and conversation about fentanyl abuse.

Finalists: KCCI-TV, Hearst Television, Iowa's State of Cancer; WKYT-TV, Gray Media, Rebuilding Kentucky

Service to Community Award for Television – Small Market

Winner: KOLN-TV, Gray Media, Lincoln, Neb.

Breaking the Silence on Domestic Violence supports survivors, provides resources and encourages victims to seek help.

Finalists: KSBW-TV, Hearst Television, Mobilizing the Central Coast; WJHG-TV, Gray Media, Survivorship to Service: Closing the Breast Cancer Care Gap

Service to Community Award – First Informer

Winner: WCVB-TV, Hearst Television, Boston, Mass.

When they received word of a possible mass shooting at Brown University, the NewsCenter 5 team mobilized, calling in extensive resources and staying on air for hours to cover the multi-state manhunt.

Service to Community Award – Original Podcast

Winner: Purple Daily Podcast, Hubbard Radio, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.

The Purple Daily podcast about the Minnesota Vikings demonstrates how local content for dedicated fanbases builds a sense of community and connection between the hosts and audiences.

For more information about the awards and gala, visit servicetoamericaawards.org.