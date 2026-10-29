Broadcasters Foundation Expands Scholarship Program

NEW YORK—Less than six months after launching its needs-based College Scholarship Program, the Broadcasters Foundation of America (BFOA) is opening the program to more college students pursuing careers in broadcasting, regardless of whether they come from a broadcasting family. The change opens the door to more aspiring radio and television professionals and reinforces the BFOA’s commitment to cultivating the next generation of industry talent.

The revised eligibility requirements broaden access to the program, opening it to a wider pool of aspiring broadcasters who meet the academic and financial criteria, regardless of their family’s connection to the industry. In addition to the original $10,000 scholarship for a qualifying student from a broadcast family, the BFOA will award six new scholarships of $2,500 each annually, bringing the total to seven scholarships and $25,000 in annual awards.

“The future of broadcasting depends on attracting talented, creative people with fresh ideas and a passion for our industry. We want to make sure that financial circumstances or family background don’t stand in the way of a promising student pursuing a career in radio or television. By broadening our scholarship program, we’re opening the door to more members of the next generation of broadcasters and investing in the future of our industry,” said Tim McCarthy, President of the Broadcasters Foundation of America.

“For decades, the Broadcasters Foundation has been committed to helping members of our industry through life’s most difficult challenges. Supporting the next generation of broadcasters is a natural outgrowth of that commitment. By investing in students pursuing careers in radio and television, we’re helping build a stronger future for our industry while ensuring that talented individuals have the opportunity to succeed, regardless of their family background,” said Scott Herman, Chair of the Broadcasters Foundation of America.

Candidates can apply in early Spring of 2027.