GatesAir Adds New Capabilities to AirWatch365 Managed Service

CINCINNATI—GatesAir has added a series of new monitoring, reporting and network architecture enhancements to its AirWatch365 managed service shaped by real-world experience across an expanding U.S. beta program. GatesAir is now gathering operational data from 18 TV and FM radio transmitter sites, providing its service team with an increasingly diverse base of real-world information to refine AirWatch365 ahead of broader commercial adoption.

Available globally for TV, FM and DAB/DAB+ radio transmission systems, AirWatch365 provides continuous transmitter monitoring and diagnostic support through GatesAir’s 24/7 Network Operations Center (NOC). The managed service combines centralized monitoring, analytics and GatesAir RF expertise to help broadcasters identify developing problems, accelerate troubleshooting and improve the reliability of increasingly distributed transmission networks.

GatesAir introduced its AirWatch365 Edge Gateway at NAB Show 2026 as an on-premises appliance for gathering and normalizing operational data from transmitters and associated infrastructure. Since then, GatesAir has expanded the underlying monitoring architecture to accommodate different customer IT and network security requirements.

A new AirWatch365 fleet performance dashboard provides GatesAir specialists with a centralized view of transmitter health and performance across monitored sites. The dashboard provides nationwide, regional and individual site views, allowing users to drill down from an entire transmitter fleet into specific systems and components. GatesAir is also developing read-only customer access to the dashboard.

New reporting tools can quickly generate transmitter health reports using the accumulated operational data. These reports will support AirWatch365 incident response as well as quarterly performance summaries, providing broadcasters with both immediate diagnostic intelligence and a longer-term view of transmitter health.

GatesAir has also added a weather overlay to the fleet dashboard that allows GatesAir specialists to visualize weather patterns in relation to transmitter locations, providing additional context when investigating incidents and helping teams associate transmitter events with severe weather or changing environmental conditions.

GateAir has also refined how AirWatch365 connects with customer networks and and now offers architectural options that allow AirWatch365 to operate within or outside a customer firewall based on IT requirements.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

For customers that permit AirWatch365 inside the firewall, transmitter data and log files can flow automatically into the monitoring environment without manual intervention. GatesAir has also developed an architecture for customers that require the AirWatch365 Edge Gateway to remain outside the protected network. In these configurations, transmitter telemetry can be securely relayed from within the customer network to the Edge Gateway without providing GatesAir direct access to the transmitter or internal network.

Real-world testing has additionally allowed GatesAir to validate the bandwidth requirements for AirWatch365. The service requires very little data throughput, opening monitoring possibilities for remote transmitter and translator sites with limited connectivity. In some cases, basic cellular connectivity can provide sufficient bandwidth for AirWatch365 data collection.

With a growing volume of real-world transmitter information, GatesAir says it is applying AI-assisted analysis to transmitter alarms and operational data to help its service team interpret events and identify potential root causes more efficiently. The technology can translate complex, engineering-oriented alarm information into more accessible diagnostic guidance while considering related transmitter parameters and historical information.