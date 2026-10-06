John Towers Joins Zixi as CFO

WALTHAM, Mass.—Zixi, a provider of live IP video-transport software, has named John Towers as chief financial officer.

Towers is a 20-year media and entertainment technology veteran who most recently was chief financial officer at video metadata firm Fabric Data.

Towers is tasked with leading Zixi’s finance function as the firm scales up to meet growing demand from broadcasters, sports leagues and streaming platforms looking to shift live video delivery from satellite and legacy infrastructure to IP, the company said.

“John has spent his career inside the kind of transition our customers are going through now,” Zixi CEO Marc Aldrich said. “He understands the economics of moving from physical to digital and from legacy to IP, and he has scaled finance and operations at both a global media company and a fast-growing SaaS business. That combination is exactly what we need as Zixi grows.”

Prior to Fabric Data, where he was CFO for three years, Tower worked for two years in corporate development at Deluxe, which he joined following its purchase of Sony’s digital video distribution business, a transaction which he oversaw.

Towers had been chief operating officer and president of Sony’s digital video distribution division, having joined the unit in 2012 as CFO. Prior to that, he was CFO of the Sony division that handled U.S. Blu-ray Disc manufacturing. He worked on the launch of Blu-ray in 2006.

Tower started his career in pharmaceutical manufacturing, including a five-year stint in Paris.

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“One theme has run through my whole career, from pharmaceutical manufacturing onwards: helping businesses move from old infrastructure to new,” Towers said. “I have lived through this kind of transition before, and I am looking forward to bringing that experience to the finance function as Zixi scales.”