Telestream Taps Company Vet Benjamin Desbois as CEO
Chief growth and strategy officer succeeds co-founder Dan Castles, who moves to executive chair
NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Media workflow and processing provider Telestream has tapped Benjamin Desbois as CEO.
Debsbois, currently the company’s chief growth and strategy officer, will take over as CEO on July 1. He succeeds Dan Castles, Telestream’s co-founder and longtime CEO, who will shift to executive chair of the board as part of a planned transition.
“Telestream has always been built on trust—trust in our people, trust in our products and trust in the customer relationships that have defined this company for nearly three decades,” Castles said. “Benjamin understands that foundation deeply. He knows our customers, our markets and our technology, and he brings the leadership experience and industry credibility needed to guide Telestream into its next chapter.
“I am confident he is the right person to lead the company forward and I look forward to supporting him and the team in my role as executive chair,” he added.
Desbois has held leadership roles across the media and entertainment technology sector for over two decades, Telestream said. As chief growth and strategy officer, he was tasked with advancing Telestream’s go-to-market strategy and reinforcing its position as a trusted partner to broadcasters, content owners, sports franchises, postproduction teams, service providers and enterprises, the company said.
Desbois has also served as Telestream’s chief revenue officer, a job he left in 2023. He later held senior executive roles at Backlight, Avid Technology and Dalet, where he led commercial, product and strategic initiatives focused on media workflows, customer transformation and business growth, the company said.
“Telestream has an extraordinary legacy, and I am honored to take on this role at such an important moment for the company and the industry,” Desbois said. “Dan and the team have built a company with deep customer trust and exceptional technology. As AI and cloud reshape how media is made and delivered, my focus is to build on that foundation while accelerating our innovation in intelligent, AI-driven, and cloud-native workflows, ensuring our customers have the agility and confidence they need to thrive in a changing media landscape.”
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Castles will continue as Telestream’s CEO through July 1 and the executive leadership team will also remain in their current roles, the company said.
As executive chair, Castles will support Desbois and the company’s board and executive leadership team on strategic direction, customer relationships and long-term value creation, Telestream said.
Mike Demenchuk is content manager of TV Tech and content director of the NAB Show Daily, taking on those roles after serving as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2017. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and had served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the TV Tech print magazine and website, and manages content and production of the NAB Show Daily and other special projects.