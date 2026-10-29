Cable Hall of Fame Announces New 2027 Inductees

DENVER – Syndeo Institute at The Cable Center has announced six new inductees to the Cable Hall of Fame.

The institute will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Cable Hall of Fame on Thursday, April 15, 2027, at a red-carpet event at New York City’s Ziegfeld Ballroom.

The 2027 honorees, representing some of the most influential visionaries in connectivity, content and media include:

Lynn R. Charytan , Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Connectivity & Platforms and Executive Vice President & Senior Deputy General Counsel, Comcast Corporation

, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Connectivity & Platforms and Executive Vice President & Senior Deputy General Counsel, Comcast Corporation Dallas Clement , President and Chief Operating Officer, Cox Enterprises, Inc.

, President and Chief Operating Officer, Cox Enterprises, Inc. Michael LaJoie , Former Executive Vice President and Chief Technology and Network Connection Officer of Time Warner Cable; Co-Owner Jinsei 2.0

, Former Executive Vice President and Chief Technology and Network Connection Officer of Time Warner Cable; Co-Owner Jinsei 2.0 Toni Murphy , Executive Vice President Operations, Mediacom Communications

, Executive Vice President Operations, Mediacom Communications Mary E. Meduski , President and Chief Financial Officer, Tierpoint and Cequel III

, President and Chief Financial Officer, Tierpoint and Cequel III Edward (Ed) S. Rogers III, Executive Chairman, Rogers Communications

Since 1998, 179 luminaries have been inducted into the Cable Hall of Fame.

“For three decades, the Cable Hall of Fame has recognized the leaders whose innovation and contributions have helped define our industry,” said Michael Willner, chairman of Syndeo Institute at The Cable Center’s Board of Directors. “Our 2027 honorees have each made a lasting mark on the industry, and we are proud to recognize their accomplishments as we celebrate this milestone anniversary.”

“Celebrating 30 years of the Cable Hall of Fame gives us a chance to honor where our industry has been while looking ahead to where it is going,” said Diane Christman, president and chief executive officer, Syndeo Institute at The Cable Center. “Our celebration in April will be especially meaningful as we honor six remarkable individuals whose careers and contributions reflect the very best of our industry.”