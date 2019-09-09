LTN Global Acquires Make.TV

SAVAGE, Md.—LTN Global, an IP video transport technology provider, has announced that it has entered into an agreement to purchase Make.TV. With the deal, LTN would add Make.TV’s cloud-based services that enable content creators to access, curate and publish live video streams to affiliates, social media and OTT platforms.

The Make.TV service can incorporate a range of video sources, like mobile devices, cameras, social media platforms, professional sources and traditional broadcast infrastructure. It’s platform features an intuitive, browser-based multiview user interface.

The combination of LTN and Make.TV will allow customers to distribute broadcast-quality live feeds and add transformation workflows like closed captioning, transcoding, graphics signaling and metadata for traditional broadcasts and digital platforms.

“Being part of LTN Global will significantly enhance the services we can provide to customers, who now can acquire, deliver and curate content via the most advanced transport solution available,” said Andreas Jacobi, CEO and co-founder of Make.TV. “In uniting these technologies, we can bring customers the benefit of considerable efficiencies and value-added workflows, allowing them to rapidly create and deliver more content to more viewers.”