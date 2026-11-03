Sinclair Taps Jennifer Lopez to Lead Boise, Idaho, Stations
15-year vet to serve as VP and general manager of KBOI-KYUU-KNIN
BOISE, Idaho—Sinclair has elevated Jennifer Lopez as vice president and general manager of KBOI, KYUU and KNIN here.
It’s a return to Idaho for the 15-year Sinclair veteran, who had been general sales manager of KOMO-KUNS in Seattle since 2023. In her new role, she’ll oversee station operations, strategic planning, sales and community engagement efforts across the three-station cluster, Sinclair said.
“Jennifer is a proven leader with a strong track record of driving results, building relationships and developing successful teams,” said Sinclair Chief Operating Officer and President of Local Media Rob Weisbord said. “Jennifer knows these stations, understands the community, and brings leadership and vision to build on their success. We are excited to welcome her back to Boise.”
Lopez started with Sinclair in 2011 as an account executive at KXRM Colorado Springs, Colo. She moved to KBOI-KYUU in 2011 as senior account executive, advancing to digital sales manager of the stations in 2017. She then joined the Seattle stations in 2023.
“Boise has always been a special place for me, both personally and professionally, and I'm excited to return in this new role,” Lopez said. “Having spent nearly a decade with these stations earlier in my career, I know firsthand the talent and dedication of the people who work here. I look forward to reconnecting with the team, strengthening our relationships in the community and building on the stations' success.”
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Mike Demenchuk is content manager of TV Tech and content director of the NAB Show Daily, taking on those roles after serving as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2017. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and had served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the TV Tech print magazine and website, and manages content and production of the NAB Show Daily and other special projects.