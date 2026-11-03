Sinclair Taps Jennifer Lopez to Lead Boise, Idaho, Stations

BOISE, Idaho—Sinclair has elevated Jennifer Lopez as vice president and general manager of KBOI, KYUU and KNIN here.

It’s a return to Idaho for the 15-year Sinclair veteran, who had been general sales manager of KOMO-KUNS in Seattle since 2023. In her new role, she’ll oversee station operations, strategic planning, sales and community engagement efforts across the three-station cluster, Sinclair said.

“Jennifer is a proven leader with a strong track record of driving results, building relationships and developing successful teams,” said Sinclair Chief Operating Officer and President of Local Media Rob Weisbord said. “Jennifer knows these stations, understands the community, and brings leadership and vision to build on their success. We are excited to welcome her back to Boise.”

Lopez started with Sinclair in 2011 as an account executive at KXRM Colorado Springs, Colo. She moved to KBOI-KYUU in 2011 as senior account executive, advancing to digital sales manager of the stations in 2017. She then joined the Seattle stations in 2023.

“Boise has always been a special place for me, both personally and professionally, and I'm excited to return in this new role,” Lopez said. “Having spent nearly a decade with these stations earlier in my career, I know firsthand the talent and dedication of the people who work here. I look forward to reconnecting with the team, strengthening our relationships in the community and building on the stations' success.”