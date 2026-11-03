Jaime Eskridge Named GM of Gray’s WLFI in Lafayette, Ind.
Former Allen Media Group executive was interim GM of CBS affiliate
ATLANTA—Gray Media has named Jamie Eskridge as general manager of WLFI, the station group’s CBS affiliate in Lafayette, Ind.
The Indiana native had been serving as the station’s interim general manager since the end of last year. Prior to that, she was a member of Allen Media Group’s corporate digital team, driving digital sales strategies and growth initiatives across the 22 television stations then owned by Byron Allen’s company. Gray acquired WLFI from AMG earlier this year.
She first joined WLFI in 2015 as digital sales manager, advancing to sales manager in 2016.
Eskridge is a native of LaPorte, Ind., and a graduate of Indiana University. She serves on the Greater Lafayette Salvation Army Advisory Board.
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Mike Demenchuk is content manager of TV Tech and content director of the NAB Show Daily, taking on those roles after serving as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2017. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and had served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the TV Tech print magazine and website, and manages content and production of the NAB Show Daily and other special projects.