Jaime Eskridge Named GM of Gray’s WLFI in Lafayette, Ind.

ATLANTA—Gray Media has named Jamie Eskridge as general manager of WLFI, the station group’s CBS affiliate in Lafayette, Ind.

The Indiana native had been serving as the station’s interim general manager since the end of last year. Prior to that, she was a member of Allen Media Group’s corporate digital team, driving digital sales strategies and growth initiatives across the 22 television stations then owned by Byron Allen’s company. Gray acquired WLFI from AMG earlier this year.

She first joined WLFI in 2015 as digital sales manager, advancing to sales manager in 2016.

Eskridge is a native of LaPorte, Ind., and a graduate of Indiana University. She serves on the Greater Lafayette Salvation Army Advisory Board.