ASG Hires Bob Daniel as Storage and Workflow Solutions Architect

EMERYVILLE, Calif.—Systems integrator Advanced Systems Group has hired Bob Daniel as a storage and workflow solutions architect on its Enterprise Storage team.

Daniels brings 30 years of experience in architecting and implementing large, complex storage systems for media and entertainment clients as well as enterprise applications. In his new role, he’ll design customized technical solutions for client based on performance, reliability and budget requirements for both traditional and AI environments, ASG said.

He brings decades of experience with major studios, postproduction facilities and enterprise organizations, ASG said.

“Bob has deep expertise in data storage and management,” ASG President Dave Van Hoy said. “He knows what is at stake when a customer’s storage is not optimized properly for the work at hand. He’s helped customers make those critical decisions for decades, and he’s well acquainted with our team from collaborating with us on previous projects.

“Bob is a master at connecting a client’s business goals with a practical design, and now he’ll have our team supporting him on implementation every step of the way,” he added.

Daniel joins ASG after a long career in senior roles with NetApp and LSI. He has designed storage solutions for many major Los Angeles studios and postproduction houses, ASG said, as well as law firms, casinos and other large enterprises outside of media and entertainment.

“I've been helping customers find the right solution for over 30 years, so it's exciting to discover the latest in areas like media supply chain and networking,” Daniel said.

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He will be based in Southern California and can be reached via email.