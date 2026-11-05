NBC News Highest Rated for Mid-Terms Election Coverage

In the battle for news supremacy covering the U.S. mid-term elections Tuesday night, NBC News was the clear winner, with 6.8 million viewers during its primetime broadcasts, according to Nielsen.
ABC News was the runner up, averaging 5.12 million. MS NOW drew 4.19 million, CNN had 4.17 million average viewers, Fox News had 4.08 million and CBS News drew 2.73 million average.
Overall viewership among the six networks was an estimated 27 million, up 6.3% compared to the 2022 midterms, which drew about 25.4 million.
Here were the averages among the coveted 25-54 demo:
- NBC, 2.93 million
- ABC, 1.71 million
- CNN, 1.56 million
- Fox News, 817,000
- MS NOW, 776,000
- CBS, 771,000
- Univision, 591,000
- Telemundo, 388,000 for Telemundo
- Fox Business Network, 79,000
- Newsmax, 68,000
- NewsNation, 51,000
Data wiz Steve Kornacki was NBC News’ star of the evening, with the "Kornacki Cam" ranked No. 1 among election livestreams on YouTube, garnering a record 29 million views across platforms, including 6.1 million on YouTube, NBC said.
Kornacki lasted about 10 hours on the network, retiring around 3:26 am on Wednesday morning. Later he updated his fans with this tweet:
Fox News Channel—which led coverage with 7.4 million total viewers in primetime during the 2022 Midterms—has gone through a ratings slump in recent months, reporting a 27% decline year over year in its latest quarter. Earlier this week, Lachlan Murdoch, president of News Corp. attributed the dip to “viewer fatigue.”
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Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 30 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.