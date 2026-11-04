Hearing Scheduled for FCC Commissioner Thumann Severs' Nomination

THE U.S. Senate Commerce Committee announced on Tuesday that it will hold a hearing on the nomination of Danielle Thumann Severs as the new Republican FCC commissioner on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Thumann Severs, a former legal advisor to Commissioner (now Chairman) Brendan Carr, was nominated by President Trump in August.

If approved, she would be the fourth commissioner and give Republicans a 3-1 majority. The last time the FCC had a full complement of commissioners was Jan. 19, 2025. Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel resigned on January 20, with Democratic Commissioner Geoffrey Starks and Republican Commissioner Nathan Simington departing in June 2025.

In scheduling the hearing, Committee Chairman Ted Cruz, (R-Texas) appears to have ignored the pleas of House Democrats, who last week asked Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) to include Gomez’s renomination in tandem with Thumann Severs’ hearing.

The hearing, which will also include three other nominations, is scheduled for 10:30 AM EST in Room SR-253 and will be streamed live.