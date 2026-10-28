Brian Gregory to Lead Tegna Stations in North Carolina

McLEAN, Va.—Tegna has tapped Brian Gregory as president and general manager of two North Carolina stations, WCNC Charlotte and WFMY Greensboro.

He’ll oversee station operations, financial performance, content, sales, digital and streaming initiatives and community engagement at both WCNC, an NBC affiliate, and WFMY, a CBS station. In his new role, he succeeds Joan Barrett, who was promoted to group general manager for Tegna’s Northeast and Southeast regions.

“As we strengthen leadership across TEGNA, we’re looking for people who develop talent and deliver results. Brian does both,” Barrett said. “WCNC and WFMY are in good hands, and I’m looking forward to what these teams accomplish under Brian’s direction.”

Gregory most recently was with WVEC, the Tegna-owned ABC affiliate in Norfolk, Va.

“WCNC and WFMY have talented teams doing strong work,” Gregory said. “I plan to build on that success to find new ways to reach and serve our audiences.”

Prior to joining WVEC, Gregory was news director of KDVR and KWGN in Denver for six years. Before that, he held leadership positions at KWCH Wichita, Kan.; KOVR Sacramento, Calif.; and WVLT in Knoxville, Tenn.

Barrett’s appointment is one of a series of leadership appointments made by new Tegna CEO Patrick Paolini, who was appointed following Nexstar Media Group’s March acquisition of Tegna.

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On April 17, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California on April 17 issued a “Hold Separate Order” delaying the integration of the two companies as antitrust challenges work their way through the courts.