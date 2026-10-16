Net Insight Names Mario van Dahn as CFO

STOCKHOLM, Sweden—Media technology firm Net Insight has named Mario von Dahn to its executive management team as chief financial officer.

Von Dahn replaces outgoing CFO Cecilia Höjgård Höök, who will leave the company at year-end, and will take his new post no later than April 19, 2027, Net Insight said. Christine Kjellvard will serve as interim CFO until von Dahn officially joins the company, it said.

Von Dahn brings broad executive finance experience across publicly listed and privately held tech companies, most recently as CFO of Eniro Group and Accedo Group.

“His solid financial experience from international tech companies will be a great asset to Net Insight,” CEO Andreas Eriksson said.

Von Dahn said he looks forward to working with Net Insight’s leadership team to “build on the company’s strong foundation and contribute to its continued growth and success.”