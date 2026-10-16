Net Insight Names Mario van Dahn as CFO
Former Eniro Group and Accedo Group CFO will take on role this spring
STOCKHOLM, Sweden—Media technology firm Net Insight has named Mario von Dahn to its executive management team as chief financial officer.
Von Dahn replaces outgoing CFO Cecilia Höjgård Höök, who will leave the company at year-end, and will take his new post no later than April 19, 2027, Net Insight said. Christine Kjellvard will serve as interim CFO until von Dahn officially joins the company, it said.
Von Dahn brings broad executive finance experience across publicly listed and privately held tech companies, most recently as CFO of Eniro Group and Accedo Group.
“His solid financial experience from international tech companies will be a great asset to Net Insight,” CEO Andreas Eriksson said.
Von Dahn said he looks forward to working with Net Insight’s leadership team to “build on the company’s strong foundation and contribute to its continued growth and success.”
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Mike Demenchuk is content manager of TV Tech and content director of the NAB Show Daily, taking on those roles after serving as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2017. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and had served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the TV Tech print magazine and website, and manages content and production of the NAB Show Daily and other special projects.