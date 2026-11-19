AMSTERDAM—Future Phonic Studios, believed to be the first Dolby Atmos music studio in the Netherlands, uses Nugen Audio Halo Upmix to create expansive, natural-sounding immersive environments for projects ranging from music and film to virtual and augmented reality, theater and experiential.

With a fascination for 3D sound, Future Phonics Studios founder Richard Burki has collaborated with artists like Max Cooper, Drum & Lace, Bat for Lashes and Robot Koch on a variety of projects.

“Halo Upmix is essential to my workflow,” Burki said. “There are only a couple of plug-ins that I really couldn’t live without, and Halo Upmix is one of them. It bridges the gap between stereo sources and native 3D content.”

One of the biggest challenges in immersive production is translating audio that was not intended for spatial playback into 3D experiences. “A lot of what we struggle with is how to upmix materials into a 3D medium,” he said. “There are only a few ways you can really do that effectively without starting to damage or distort the image, either spatially or tonally, and Halo Upmix has become a critical solution for those applications.”Burki routinely uses Halo Upmix on diffused audio elements, including ambient recordings, soundscapes and atmospheric musical textures. Rather than placing sounds at fixed locations, the plug-in helps him to create immersive sound fields that envelop listeners and connect individual elements into a cohesive spatial environment.

“With built-in spatial tools, you can define and position everything, but when you want to start creating things that are more like a cloud and tie everything together, Halo Upmix is really essential,” he said. “It helps create a sound field that just wraps around a listener.”

Burki used the plug-in on a variety of his immersive music projects, such as Max Cooper’s “Feeling Is Structure.” Commissioned for a performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall, the project incorporated immersive mixes to expand ambient and atmospheric elements. He also used it on Drum & Lace’s “Terra” EP to diffuse sounds, foley recordings and environmental ambiences into immersive soundscapes. Burki’s work with Bat for Lashes and electronic composer Robot Koch also benefited from Halo Upmix’s ability to create width and depth without introducing unwanted artifacts.

“So many of these projects rely on ambient textures, soundscapes, rain recordings and other diffused sounds,” Burki said. “Halo Upmix does this nice thing of spreading everything without making the sound fall apart. That’s been one of the main appeals for me.”

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