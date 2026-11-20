NBCUniversal announced on Thursday that it will enhance its graphics for its Premier League soccer coverage starting Nov. 21. “Peacock Performance View” which was launched earlier this for Peacock’s NBA coverage, will start with Chelsea vs. Leeds United at 10 a.m. ET.

Peacock Performance View offers real-time player identification and name tags; possession indicators and ball tracking; player statistics, including shots and shot speed, shots on target and tackles; insights tailored to a player’s position and role, and player cards that evolve from season-level context early in the match to relevant in-match performance as the action develops.

Never Miss a Moment with Peacock Performance View - YouTube Watch On

“Every fan comes to a match with a different level of knowledge," said John Jelley, senior vice president, product and UX, NBCUniversal. "For the first time on a U.S. streaming platform, real-time contextual stats are being shown right in the live stream, making the action easier to follow while spotlighting the main broadcast and celebrating Premier League and its players. It reflects our broader product strategy: build flexible, fan-led experiences that make content easier to discover, more engaging and worth returning to.”

NBC says 25% of Peacock NBA viewers have engaged with Performance View and that more than 30% of those who used it returned on two or more days, averaging approximately 25 minutes per game. Introducing an in-player toggle drove a 3.5 times increase in Performance View viewing, NBC said.