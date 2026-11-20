NBCUniversal announced on Thursday that it will enhance its graphics for its Premier League soccer coverage starting Nov. 21. “Peacock Performance View” which was launched earlier this for Peacock’s NBA coverage, will start with Chelsea vs. Leeds United at 10 a.m. ET.
Peacock Performance View offers real-time player identification and name tags; possession indicators and ball tracking; player statistics, including shots and shot speed, shots on target and tackles; insights tailored to a player’s position and role, and player cards that evolve from season-level context early in the match to relevant in-match performance as the action develops.
“Every fan comes to a match with a different level of knowledge," said John Jelley, senior vice president, product and UX, NBCUniversal. "For the first time on a U.S. streaming platform, real-time contextual stats are being shown right in the live stream, making the action easier to follow while spotlighting the main broadcast and celebrating Premier League and its players. It reflects our broader product strategy: build flexible, fan-led experiences that make content easier to discover, more engaging and worth returning to.”
NBC says 25% of Peacock NBA viewers have engaged with Performance View and that more than 30% of those who used it returned on two or more days, averaging approximately 25 minutes per game. Introducing an in-player toggle drove a 3.5 times increase in Performance View viewing, NBC said.
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 30 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.