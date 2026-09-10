Fabric Data, TMT Insights Merge to Create Fabric Insights

CHATSWORTH Calif. and DALLAS—Fabric Data and TMT Insights today announced that the two companies are combining to create Fabric Insights, uniting authoritative data, purpose-built software, intelligent automation, and deep transformation expertise under one company. Fabric Insights creates a new foundation for intelligent orchestration, connecting the systems, people, and intelligence that power modern business to optimize value, improve operations, and accelerate growth, the company said.

“We’ve spent years watching the industry add more systems and more technology in an effort to make increasingly complex operations simpler,” said Rob Delf, CEO of Fabric Data, who will serve as CEO of Fabric Insights. “What’s become clear is that the answer isn’t another system, it’s better orchestration across all of them. Fabric brings the authoritative data, business logic, and foundational platforms that operations rely on. TMT brings the orchestration layer and a team with deep expertise transforming how work actually gets done. Bringing those capabilities together creates something uniquely suited to where we see the market going.”

Fabric Insights unites four core capabilities that create the framework for intelligent orchestration:

Foundation: Xytech (X2) and Origin (Studio, Nexus, and Insights) — as the authoritative systems of record and trusted operational data that power client operations.

Orchestration: Polaris and Focus provide a unifying experience that connects people, processes, and technology, surfacing actionable insights from upstream deal-making through downstream execution.

Transformation: Deep domain expertise, working with clients to redesign processes, manage complex implementations, integrate technologies, and guide organizational change — ensuring technologies are not just deployed, but adopted and embedded in how teams actually work.

Intelligence: AI and agent-ready APIs and MCP endpoints enable intelligent automation and exception-based processing, while maintaining human-in-the-loop governance and operational oversight.

The combined company will be led by an executive team drawn from both organizations. Rob Delf, CEO of Fabric Data, will serve as CEO of Fabric Insights. Andy Shenkler, CEO and Co-Founder of TMT Insights, will serve as President, with responsibility for Product, Technology and Operations. Hannah Barnhardt, COO and Co-Founder of TMT Insights, will serve as Chief Marketing and Engagement Officer; and Kira Baca Chief Strategy and Growth Officer, will continue in her role overseeing the newly combined customer sales and success teams.

Fabric Insights will be owned by the shareholders of both companies, including TMT Insights’ founders and Banneker Partners, whose continued investment underscores its conviction in the market and the company’s long-term growth opportunity.

“It’s not just a matter of bringing a set of bespoke products together but rather ensuring that their capabilities make it possible to access sets of functionalities across a unified single pane of glass.” said Shenkler. “Going forward that pane of glass is consumed through elegant user experiences and agents alike. The convergence of powerful product capabilities and our professional services give our clients maximum adaptability and the flexibility to move fast, not just the promise of it.”