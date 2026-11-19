MONARCH BEACH, Calif.—DigitalGlue has released creative.space Pulse, a menu bar app for Mac that tells users, in plain words, the status of their drives, their network, and their computer.

“Our mission is to help creatives save time. Pulse is free because every editor deserves to know what is slowing them down, and no one should have to pay to find out,” said Tim Anderson, Co-founder and CEO/CTO of DigitalGlue. “We want creatives to stop guessing and get back to the work they love. No one got into this line of work to troubleshoot a slow drive.”

With Pulse, free space for every chosen drive and share sits in the menu bar, and Pulse notifies the user when one is nearly full. Built-in speed tests show how fast a drive or shared drive really is and how many video streams can be carried, allowing the user to know what the setup can handle before the session starts.

Pulse also uses plain language: One verdict and a health score based on 100 indicate what is holding the Mac back and how to fix it. Pulse also keeps up to a week of readings.

Pulse also shows when Codex, Claude, and Antigravity plan limits will run out at the current pace, sends a note when a render finishes, and keeps cloud drive syncing in view.

creative.space Pulse is available now as a free download for Mac at creative.space/platform/pulse. Pulse runs on Apple silicon and Intel Macs with macOS 26 or later and keeps itself up to date. A Mac App Store edition is on its way, and Pulse Remote, for iPhone and iPad, is coming to the App Store.