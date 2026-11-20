More than 39 million U.S. viewers watched the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

Despite record ratings and revenues, most U.S. broadcasters have declined to submit bids for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

According to a report in Puck, Fox, the U.S. host broadcaster for the past 11 years, was the only U.S. broadcast network to submit a bid by the filing deadline on Thursday. Univision, the nation’s largest Spanish language broadcaster is reported to be the only other U.S. broadcaster to submit a bid as well (rival Telemundo broadcast the 2026 World Cup)

The 2026 World Cup brought Fox a 22% revenue increase last summer, but networks are sitting out 2030 because they still don’t think the potential revenues justify the commitment.

Other reasons for their reluctance include a new bidding process in which FIFA “bundled” bidding for required networks to submit one bid for both the English and Spanish language broadcasts as well as the fact that since the World Cup will be held in Morocco, Portugal and Spain, U.S. broadcasters won’t be able to carry matches live in primetime.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final was the most-watched soccer match in U.S. history, with nearly 39 million viewers.