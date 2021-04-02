Deluxe Acquires Sony New Media Solutions

LOS ANGELES—Deluxe announced the acquisition of Sony New Media Solutions (NMS), which offers media platform services to leading global media companies, including Sony Pictures Entertainment. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The integration of Sony NMS into Deluxe’s existing digital media supply chain platform will offer media companies access to a comprehensive suite of services and technologies.

“This is an opportunity for Sony to contribute in a unique way to the media and entertainment industry,” commented John Studdert, vice president, Media Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. “As NMS transitions to Deluxe, our expectation is that through this combination of leading solutions, the industry will benefit through improved workflows, better integrated supply chain solutions and so much more.”

The Sony deal follows Deluxe’s acquisition of Sundog Media Toolkit earlier in 2021, which extended its cloud automation technologies to customers worldwide, it said. Deluxe was acquired last year by Platinum Equity.

“We are delighted to welcome the Sony NMS team and customers into the Deluxe family,” said Cyril Drabinsky, CEO of Deluxe. “We believe we have created a best-in-class servicing and tech team. Joining the already robust system Deluxe has to offer, this allows us to strengthen our breadth of technology and workflows, while enabling NMS customers full access to Deluxe’s spectrum of integrated supply chain solutions including cinema, localization and distribution.”

Sony launched its NMS division, which was designed to consolidate its many media tech resources in the cloud in 2017.