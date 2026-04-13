Gray Media Names Jim Hays GM of WTHI
He brings more than 30 years of experience to the Terre Haute, Indiana station
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ATLANTA—Gray Media has named Jim Hays as the next General Manager of WTHI (CBS/Fox) in Terre Haute, Indiana, effective April 13, 2026.
Hayes is an Emmy Award-winning marketing executive with more than 30 years of experience building brands, driving local revenue, and helping stations have a positive impact on the communities they serve.
He most recently served in Cleveland, OH as the marketing director for Gray Media’s WOIO (CBS), WUAB (MyNet), and WTCL (Telemundo), and for the Rock Entertainment Sports Network, an Ohio-based regional sports network partly owned by Gray.
His career includes leadership roles at WIS-TV and WLTX in Columbia, SC, KATV in Little Rock, AR, WXLV in Greensboro, NC, and WLOS in Asheville, NC. During his time in Columbia, Gray’s WIS-TV was honored with the NAB Service to America Award for Families Helping Families, an annual Christmas Giving campaign that helps thousands of needy children and families during the holidays.
Hayes is a graduate from the University of North Carolina with a degree in Radio, Television, and Motion Pictures.
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George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.