Andrew Beaudet Joins Brompton as Head of Sales, Americas
Former Barco exec will help expand company’s presence in North and South America
WEST LONDON, England—Andrew Beaudet has joined video processing and control systems provider Brompton Technology as head of sales, Americas.
Beaudet, who brings almost 30 years of experience in the music and digital signage industries, will help lead Brompton’s sales efforts in North and South America as the company looks to expand its presence in the region.
“I have always sought out companies and products that give real value to their customers, rather than selling for selling’s sake,” Beaudet said. “Brompton offers superior image processing quality with a workflow and mindset to match. I am most looking forward to working with the team, getting to grips with the amazing work they’re doing and, of course, joining them at the forthcoming InfoComm show to meet existing and potential customers.”
Beaudet joins Brompton after a career that included work with major LED display manufacturers as well as 10 years in Barco’s live event and retail division. He brings extensive experience working with LED makers and end users in the live event and digital signage markets, Brompton said.
Brompton Sales Director Lotta Schiefer said Beaudet brings valuable experience to its senior sales team.
“His knowledge of LED manufacturers and experience of guiding end users to the correct product for their application will be key to our continued expansion in both North and South America,” she said. “We are excited to see how his leadership skills and industry knowledge complement our existing teams.”
Beaudet will be part of the Brompton team on hand at InfoComm in Las Vegas, June 17–19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
Mike Demenchuk is content manager of TV Tech and content director of the NAB Show Daily, taking on those roles after serving as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2017. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and had served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the TV Tech print magazine and website, and manages content and production of the NAB Show Daily and other special projects.