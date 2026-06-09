Andrew Beaudet Joins Brompton as Head of Sales, Americas

WEST LONDON, England—Andrew Beaudet has joined video processing and control systems provider Brompton Technology as head of sales, Americas.

Beaudet, who brings almost 30 years of experience in the music and digital signage industries, will help lead Brompton’s sales efforts in North and South America as the company looks to expand its presence in the region.

“I have always sought out companies and products that give real value to their customers, rather than selling for selling’s sake,” Beaudet said. “Brompton offers superior image processing quality with a workflow and mindset to match. I am most looking forward to working with the team, getting to grips with the amazing work they’re doing and, of course, joining them at the forthcoming InfoComm show to meet existing and potential customers.”

Beaudet joins Brompton after a career that included work with major LED display manufacturers as well as 10 years in Barco’s live event and retail division. He brings extensive experience working with LED makers and end users in the live event and digital signage markets, Brompton said.

Brompton Sales Director Lotta Schiefer said Beaudet brings valuable experience to its senior sales team.

“His knowledge of LED manufacturers and experience of guiding end users to the correct product for their application will be key to our continued expansion in both North and South America,” she said. “We are excited to see how his leadership skills and industry knowledge complement our existing teams.”

Beaudet will be part of the Brompton team on hand at InfoComm in Las Vegas, June 17–19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.