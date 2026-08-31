Carr Announces New FCC Enforcement Bureau Chief

WASHINGTON—Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr announced the appointment of Hunter Deeley as Chief of the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau. Hunter has served as Chief of Staff and Deputy Bureau Chief in the Enforcement Bureau.

“I am pleased that Hunter has agreed to step up and lead the exceptional and dedicated Enforcement Bureau team,” Carr said. “I’m confident that under his leadership the team will continue to deliver great wins for the American people from robocall enforcement to rooting out fraud to national security administration. I’d like to thank Patrick Webre for his outstanding service in this role and I’m pleased that he will continue to serve the Commission in a senior role in the Office of Managing Director.”

As part of the Enforcement Bureau team, Hunter supervised all enforcement matters that directly or indirectly implicate national security risks while coordinating closely with law enforcement and Intelligence Community partners throughout the U.S. Government.

Prior to joining the FCC, Hunter was at the U.S. Department of Justice, where he served in the National Security Division’s Foreign Investment Review Section handling matters before the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States and Team Telecom.

During that time, he received multiple Assistant Attorney General Awards for Excellence for his work.

He also served as a Special Assistant United States Attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, where he was assigned to the General Crimes Section (Superior Court Division) and National Security Section (Criminal Division).

Hunter is a graduate of the University of Virginia and the American University Washington College of Law.