Nexstar EVP, Chief Technology and Digital Officer Brett Jenkins To Retire

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group has announced that Brett Jenkins, executive vice president and chief digital and technology officer, will retire from full-time work at the company effective October 1, at which time he will transition to executive advisor, overseeing the completion of several special projects.

“Brett has been an incredible asset for Nexstar over the last nine-plus years,” said Perry Sook, Nexstar’s founder, chairman and chief executive officer. “He has led Nexstar’s technology advancements, overseen our expansion of ATSC 3.0, spearheaded the development and rollout of the company’s connected TV and mobile applications, and been instrumental in the planning and execution of our automated sales technology. Brett has had a distinguished career, and we are pleased he is staying on in this new capacity.”

Jenkins joined Nexstar as chief technology officer in 2017 in connection with the company’s acquisition of Media General. He was promoted to chief technology and digital officer in 2023, responsible for the company’s technology, data and digital operations, as well as the development and deployment of ATSC 3.0.

Prior to joining Nexstar, Mr. Jenkins served as vice president and chief technology officer at Media General from 2014 to 2017, overseeing the company’s information technology and engineering functions. Before joining Media General in 2014, he was vice president chief technology officer of LIN Media.

As executive advisor, Jenkins will provide counsel for Sook and for Nexstar’s president and COO, Michael Biard, and continue to oversee several important projects for the company.

He will also remain actively involved in Edgebeam Wireless, LLC., a wireless data services provider launched in 2025 as a joint venture among Nexstar and three of the country’s largest independent broadcast groups. Jenkins’ current day-to-day responsibilities and direct reports will be reassigned across Nexstar’s deep bench of experienced executives.

“I’m happy to continue working with Brett, especially as Edgebeam continues to ramp-up its commercial rollout,” said Biard. “He is a tremendous resource for Nexstar and a leader in the media industry, recognized repeatedly for his ability to solve complex problems, integrate highly advanced technology systems, and execute major digital initiatives. He’s been an extremely valuable member of Nexstar’s executive team, and we’re grateful for his countless contributions to our success.”

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Jenkins is a former member of the Board of the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC), an international, non-profit organization that develops standards for digital television. He has been instrumental in building out Nexstar’s ATSC 3.0 footprint in the country’s top-25 markets.